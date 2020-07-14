Nigeria Records 595 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 595 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 33,153 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 156 new cases; Oyo, 141; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 99; Edo, 47; Kaduna, 27; Ondo, 22; Rivers, 20; Osun, 17; Imo, 13; Plateau, 10; Nasarawa and Anambra, eight each; Kano, Benue and Borno, five each; Ogun, four; Taraba and Gombe, three each; while Kebbi and Cross River recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 33,153 cases of COVID-19. 13,671 patients have been discharged, while 744 persons have died."