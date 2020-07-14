Nigeria: BBNaija 2020 - Organisers Announce Season 5 Prize Money

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Nigeria, have announced that the fifth season of the show will premiere on July 19, 2020.
13 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Nigeria, has announced that this season's winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize.

The firm revealed this in a statement on Monday.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Last year, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other mouth-watering gifts.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, "The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic."

COVID-19 precautions

Meanwhile, the organisers also said they are taking precautions to keep the housemates safe and coronavirus-free in season five of the show.

Besides the intense health screenings, MultiChoice also plans to frequently disinfect the house in the course of the show.

They have also said that there will be no live audience at the Sunday eviction show and that external visitors like visiting celebrities and BBNaija Ninjas will not be featured this year.

Carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house, they added.

"This includes the 'ninjas', who may not be very visible during the show due to COVID-19 realities. Before the show kicks off, anyone who shows signs of ill health will as expected not to be a part of the show.

"The production crew will work in (socially distanced) shifts. There will be no live audience at the Sunday night eviction shows," they added.

