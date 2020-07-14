Rwanda: What World Bank Will Support in Rwanda Over Next 6 Years

The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors on Monday 13th July discussed the Rwanda Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the period 2021-26.

Partnership framework will guide the Bank Group's work for the next 6 years supporting the government's strategic priorities as laid down in the National Strategy for Transformation. The CPF also supports the recovery from the Covid-19 impacts.

The new framework is developed from World Bank's comprehensive analysis of opportunities for achieving poverty reduction and shared prosperity in Rwanda as well as the challenges that the country faces.

The framework also builds on consultations with a broad range of stakeholders in Rwanda including the government, private sector, civil society, development partners and the academia.

The proposed programme of engagement is built around 5 strategic objectives; improving human capital, improving conditions for private sector development, expanding access to infrastructure and the digital economy.

Other objectives include increasing agricultural productivity and commercialisation and intensifying urban agglomeration.

Yasser El Gammal, World Bank Country Manager said that the objectives will be the blueprint of the group's support for Rwanda under our new Country Partnership Framework.

"They are crucial steps in Rwanda's journey towards middle income status by 2035 and thus fully aligned with the Government of Rwanda's central objectives. They are the objectives through which the Bank Group, with its resources and skills will contribute to the reduction of extreme poverty and increase shared prosperity in Rwanda," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Country Partnership framework also includes cross-cutting themes that are of central importance in Rwanda and are corporate priorities for the Bank such as governance and institutions, gender and development, supporting people with disabilities as well as supporting Rwanda to recover from the negative public health and socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prepared jointly by the International Development Association (IDA), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), this framework represents a shared view of how resources across the entire Bank Group can best support the Government's effort to achieve its national goals.

Dan Kasirye, IFC Resident Representative said that the blueprint seeks to bring together efforts across the World Bank Group to support private sector-led programs to increase competitiveness and to support business growth as well as for activities that promote human capital.

"IFC will continue to support private sector growth by increasing its competitive capacity and promoting a conducive investment climate to boost shared prosperity," he said.

The Bank Group's portfolio in Rwanda currently includes 18 national projects and 4 regional operations with a net commitment of about $1.9 billion.

Project objectives range from providing access to basic infrastructure and enhancing urban management in selected urban centers, to supporting the strengthening of the social protection system, reducing stunting and providing electricity to rural households.