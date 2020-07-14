Nigeria: EPL - Obafemi Denies Manchester United Victory Against Southampton

Michael Obafemi's injury time equaliser denied Manchester United victory Monday night in their Premier League tie against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appeared to have done enough for all three points that could have taken them to the third spot on the Premier League table but at the end they had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Southampton Monday night.

United started on the back foot when S. Amstrong gave the Saints the lead in the 16th minute.

However, quick fire goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial two minutes later saw the Red Devils cruising to a 2-1 half time lead.

The goal by the French striker was his 50th Premier League goal as he continues to enjoy what has been his best season with United.

While the expectation was for more goals in the second half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men fired blanks but it was still looking good enough to secure the maximum three points until substitute Obafemi broke the heart of United with the late goal.

Interestingly, Obafemi who is of Nigerian descent but plays for the Irish national team came on as substitute for Romeu, who should have been sent off in the first half.

With the single point from Monday's outing, Manchester United stay in fifth position while Southampton are 12th on the log.