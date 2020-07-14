Nigeria: One in Four Phone-Calls to Us From Pranksters - NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control website.
13 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said about 26 per cent of emergency calls made to its centres last week were 'hoax' calls.

The Director- General of the agency, Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Mr Ihekweazu said some called to find out about the availability of the controversial COVID-19 drug from Madagascar, "but some said they were only calling to see if the emergency lines were actually functional."

He said such calls "clog the phone lines and make it difficult for individuals with genuine cases to contact the agency."

"26 per cent of all our calls last week were hoax calls. One in four of all the calls coming to the NCDC connect centre were hoax calls; people were just calling for one reason or the other - to check whether you are there, to challenge you, to ask you about Madagascar cure or something like that," he said.

The call lines were made available to ensure people who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus which has claimed millions of lives globally report immediately to the infectious disease centre.

However, many Nigerians have complained that these lines are always unreachable.

"If you feel feverish, keep coughing, have a sore throat and difficulty breathing, call on the NCDC for immediate help in 0800 9700 0010"; or send text messages to 08099555577; or WhatsApp message to 07087110839 or via Twitter and Facebook @NCDCgov or info@ncdc.gov.ng," the NCDC had said.

Nigeria has thus far recorded 32,558 confirmed cases of the virus. Of these, 13,447 have been treated and discharged; 740 persons have also died.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.