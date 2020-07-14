Rwanda: Kinuma Moves to Head TransUnion From Mobicash

Credit risk management firm TransUnion has named Emile Kinuma as its new Rwanda Chief Executive.

Kinuma was until recently the Chief Executive of Mobicash, the popular mobile payment and Fintech Company.

The global information and insights company's announcement comes as at a time when they are seeking to leverage their global capabilities and provide increased support for SMEs in one of its key growth markets.

In the firm's announcement, TransUnion noted that Kinuma's background of digital payments equips him with experience in digital payments, SMEs, the public sector and technology.

Kinuma will be responsible for growing TransUnion Rwanda's range of information solutions, which help businesses make more informed decisions and consumers manage their personal information and access financial products and services.

TransUnion's Senior Director for Africa, Chad Reimers, said the Rwanda market is 'a critical part' of TransUnion Africa's portfolio growth strategy.

"Kinuma brings an extensive understanding of the Rwandan marketplace, and a strong ability to help leverage TransUnion's global data, analytics and technology capabilities to help businesses and consumers transact with confidence," said Reimers.

Kinuma, who took up his new role on 1 July 2020, has knowledge of the Rwandan financial sector, having grown Mobicash's presence, as well as partnering with government on several initiatives.

Coincidentally, Kinuma was this week listed among Under 40 CEOs, which seeks to research and celebrate young business leaders in Africa with a focus on their journey, process and their proposed destination.

He has previously worked in the telecoms, finance, media and entertainment, and airline industries, both in Rwanda and internationally.

He holds a Masters of Science degree in administration from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University.

"I want to engage the financial and digital lending communities to deliver great experiences and help create more economic opportunities," said Kinuma.

One of Kinuma's priorities will be to continue the growth of TransUnion's Menyesha (Inform Me) solution, which allows consumers access to their credit information via SMS (2272).