Malawi: Minister Kazako Says Arrests 'Not Politically Motivated'

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has said the spate of arrest on suspected people to have looted public resources or were involved in criminal activities during in the immediate past Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime are not politically motivated.

The DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has claimed that the Tonse Alliance administration were concentrating their efforts on "targeting the opposition", rather than curbing criminality.

Kazako, who is government spokesperson, said there is nothing political witchhunt, saying people who looted public funds , perverted the cause of justice will be prosecuted according to the dictates of the law.

He said government will not make arbitrary arrests to anyone.

"The law will apply to every person including those in Tonse Alliance government," said Kazako.

"There are so many people that had worked in the DPP government but not all of them are being earmarked for arrest. There is no reason why this government should be arresting people [without any reasonable suspicion of breaking the law]," he added.

"There is nothing political here," said Kazako.

The government spokesman said arrests will be carried by law enforcing agencies and due process of the law will take place on every suspect.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba also said his office is not involved in any witch-hunting, adding they will prosecute those who looted in DPP regime and those who do so in the Tonse Alliance administration.

Matemba said people who think that prosecuting those who were corrupt is witch-hunting and that the ACB has been sent by the current government are wrong as the bureau has professional officers who follow the law.

The Fiscal and Fraud Section of the Malawi Police Service on Friday arrested former Malawi Revenue Authority deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi in connection with cement worth K3.2 billion former president Peter Mutharika imported duty-free.

Police have also arrested National Food Reserve Agency deputy chief executive officer Gerald Viola for unlawful use of a government motor vehicle and former Malawi Investment and Trade Centre board chairperson James Chuma, who was going to Zambia for unspecified business.