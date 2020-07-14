Africa: World Champ Farah Confirmed for Cape Marathon

13 July 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Dion Henrick

Cape Town — THE participation of Sir Mo Farah in the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon is a major boost to an event that suffered a recent blow after the traditional race was postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Organisers of the race confirmed the world champion and multiple Olympic gold medalist would participate in the 10km Virtual Peace Run of the marathon on October 18.

Farah will race in the United Kingdom.

"His participation is a huge boost for the virtual race and shows that anyone can run the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon, no matter where you are," said Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman, Francois Pienaar.

The 100-day countdown to the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon commences on Friday (tomorrow, July 10.)

The countdown comes weeks after the annual race was cancelled because of the raging global crisis.

"The challenges of 2020 became the catalyst for innovation. We are 100 days away from hosting a virtual race the world hasn't seen before," Renee Jordaan, Cape Town Marathon director, said.

The Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon will include the 5km and 10km Peace Runs and the newly-added half marathon.

Talks are meanwhile underway to have some of South Africa's top male and female runners participate in the virtual marathon.

Organisers said the lineup would be confirmed shortly.

"This is gearing up to be an exciting international virtual event," Jordaan said.

The marathon initially set for the Mother City is one of the numerous international sporting events that have been postponed because of COVID-19.

The closure of borders and prohibition of gatherings have made the race impossible to arrange.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.