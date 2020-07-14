Mozambique: Another 22 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry announced on Sunday that a further 22 people have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 1,157.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, to date 39,948 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 857 of them in the previous 24 hours. 613 of these tests were carried out in public facilities and 244 in private laboratories.

Of the 613 samples tested in the public sector, 136 were from Tete, 133 from Zambezia, 106 from Maputo province, 99 from Cabo Delgado, 87 from Inhambane, 42 from Maputo city, seven from Nampula, one from Niassa, one from Manica and one from Gaza.

169 of the samples tested in private laboratories came from Cabo Delgado, and 75 from Maputo city.

1,135 of the tests were negative, and 22 of the samples tested positive for Covid-19 (18 from the public and four from the private sector), bringing the total number of positive cases diagnosed to 1,157. All 22 are Mozambican citizens. 11 are men or boys and 11 are women or girls. Four are children under 15 years of age, and 18 are adults aged between 25 and 64.

Seven of the new cases are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, and seven are from Tete city. Two are from Maputo city, and five from the neighbouring city of Matola. One is from Inhassoro district, in Inhambane province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 22 new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

The Ministry also announced that a further 15 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered in the previous 24 hours, 10 of them in Nampula and five in Maputo province. This brings the total number of recoveries to 364.

Five Covid-19 patients remain hospitalised - two in Maputo City, one in Matola, one in Inhambane, and one in Gaza.

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of the positive cases by province was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 332; Nampula, 331; Maputo City, 180; Maputo province, 138; Tete, 39; Inhambane, 37; Zambezia, 29; Sofala, 28; Gaza, 19; Niassa, 16; Manica, eight.

Thus the Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 1,157 confirmed cases, of whom 364 have made a full recovery and 782 are active cases. Eleven Covid-19 patients have died, nine from the disease itself, and two from other pathogens.