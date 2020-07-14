Nigeria: Police Seize 10 AK47 Rifles, Ammunition From Suspected Gunrunners in Taraba

13 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Police Command in Taraba State has seized 10 AK47 rifles and ammunition from two suspected gunrunners in Lau local Government area of the state.

David Misal, a deputy superintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Misal said the two suspects abandoned their motorcycle together with the weapons upon sighting the police in Lau.

He listed other weapons recovered as, 13 magazines and 425 live ammunitions.

Mr Misal said efforts were ongoing by the command to arrest the suspects.

The police spokesperson also said that operatives of the command had intercepted a truck loaded with different kinds of goods, which arrived from Anambra State.

Mr Misal said drugs of different kinds were recovered after a thorough search.

He listed the drugs to include 20 cartons of codeine, 21 cartons of codolin codeine and 20 cartons of piscof Codeine.

Mr Misal mentioned others as 13 cartons of Tutolin, two cartons of coflin, one carton of liquid quinine, five cartons of sildenafil citrate tablets and other illicit drugs.

He explained that the drugs were bearing different brands to conceal the facts.

The PPRO also said one Emmanuel Ugwoke and Jude Azu were arrested and detained in connection with the crime.

While commending the officers of the command for their steadfastness, Mr Misal urged the general public to be more security conscious.

He also urged the general public to be prompt in reporting to the police all criminal elements in their neighbourhood for necessary action.

