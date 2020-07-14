Nigeria: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Dutch Club

13 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has officially joined Dutch club, Sparta Rotterdam, after signing a two-year deal with the option for another two years on Monday.

Before this latest move, Okoye was with the reserve team of Germany's Fortuna Dusseldorf.

In the just-concluded season as Dusseldorf 2's first-choice goalkeeper, Okoye featured in 14 games, conceded 26 goals, and kept a clean sheet twice in the Regionalliga West.

Sparta in an official statement confirmed the acquisition of the young goalkeeper

"The twenty-year-old goalkeeper comes over from Fortuna Dusseldorf on a free transfer and signs for two seasons, with an option for another two years," a club statement announcing his arrival read.

"Okoye, who holds both a German and Nigerian passport, made his debut for the Nigerian national team in November 2019, in a friendly match against Brazil."

Reacting to the signing of Okoye, Sparta Rotterdam's Director of Football said he is confident the Super Eagles goalkeeper can add value to the club.

"With Maduka we bring in a great talent who has a lot of potentials," Van Stee said.

"He attracted the interest of several clubs from different countries, but he believes he can take the next step at Sparta.

"We believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here."

New Chapter in my Career. Happy to be part of the Sparta family! #eredivisie pic.twitter.com/5WH5OInyYe

- Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Okoye himself has expressed his delight with the move while revealing his readiness for the "big stage".

"I am very happy to join this club, Sparta Rotterdam," he told Omasports.

"It's a good opportunity to take my career to the next level. Now I am ready for the big stage."

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Okoye opted to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria.

He made his international debut in the Super Eagles' 1-1 draw against Brazil on October 13, 2019 - coming in for Francis Uzoho in the 63rd minute.

