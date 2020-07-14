Tanzania: Embassies Urged to Woo Investors

The TCCIA President further cited that the manual system also forced the local business community to incur extra costs in doing business attributed to manual processing of export documents in terms of administrative bureaucracies and transportation costs.

Mr Koyi also revealed that TCCIA in collaboration with Indian-based Ismartexpos Company in August this year will launch Virtual Exhibitions that will offer a platform for exhibitors from East African Community (EAC) and other destinations globally to showcase their products online to be introduced for the first time in Tanzania.

For his part during the meeting, TarTrade Director of Trade Promotion Mr Boniface Michael briefed the Ambassadors that the turnout of exhibitors who took part in this year's DITF was low due to Covid-19 pandemic fears, noting that this year's exhibitions was attended by only 2880 local and foreign exhibitors compared to 3770 took part in 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, Mr Mohamad Abdulghafar from Egyptian Embassy to Tanzania pledged that the Embassy in collaboration with the local government authorities will continue promoting Tanzania's investment opportunities with a view to attracting more Egyptian companies to come and invest in the country.

After the meeting, TCCIA led by its President Mr Koyi and the delegates toured various exhibitors who have participated in this year's the 42 Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) commenced in the city on July 1. The exhibitions come to an end today July 13.