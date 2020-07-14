Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs and Disadvantaged Nationals

12 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Dekemhare — The Dekemhare sub-zone, Southern region, extended financial and material support to families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens in the sub-zone.

Accordingly, Gura'e administrative area disbursed from 500 to 800 Nakfa each to 50 families of martyrs and 500 Nakfa each to 146 disadvantaged citizens.

Awli'e-Tsoru administrative area also distributed 23 thousand Nakfa and food items to 46 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, the residents of Adi-Nifas, Mai-Edaga administrative area, distributed 32 thousand Nakfa to 64 disadvantaged families in their area.

In related news, a number of nationals in Dekemhare sub-zone decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from two to six months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.