Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs and Disadvantaged Nationals

Dekemhare — The Dekemhare sub-zone, Southern region, extended financial and material support to families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens in the sub-zone.

Accordingly, Gura'e administrative area disbursed from 500 to 800 Nakfa each to 50 families of martyrs and 500 Nakfa each to 146 disadvantaged citizens.

Awli'e-Tsoru administrative area also distributed 23 thousand Nakfa and food items to 46 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, the residents of Adi-Nifas, Mai-Edaga administrative area, distributed 32 thousand Nakfa to 64 disadvantaged families in their area.

In related news, a number of nationals in Dekemhare sub-zone decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from two to six months.