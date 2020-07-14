Eritrea: Founding Congress of NAWDV Branch in UK

Asmara — The Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in the United Kingdom conducted its founding congress on 9 July in the city of London.

At the founding congress in which a number of representatives of the association from various cities in the UK took part, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Ambassador of Eritrea to Great Britain and North Ireland, gave extensive briefing on the significance of establishing the branch association and expressed the Embassy's readiness to support them in their endeavors.

Ambassador Estifanos further called on nationals in the UK to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of the set out national development programs as well as of the association.

Participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the objectives and programs of the association and elected executive committee.

At the congress, 2 thousand and 700 pounds was collected with the view to support the establishment and activities of the association.

Documents indicate that the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association has already active branches in a number of European countries including Sweden and Germany.