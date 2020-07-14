Eritrea: More Contribution to Augment National Fund

11 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Public contribution to augment National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus is continuing.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, cooperative association of former members of the office of secretariat contributed 50 thousand Nakfa, and several cooperative associations, administrative areas as well as small scale businesses contributed a total of over 37 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Eritreans and friends of Eritrea in Athens, Greek, contributed 3 thousand and 260 Euro to augment the National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus.

In related news, Mr. Osman Ahmedin, head of youth organization in Foro sub-zone, commended the role of the youth in the sub zone in the effort to develop the awareness and contribution of the public in the fight to combat the spread of corona virus.

Mr. Osman went on to say that the youth apart from respecting the guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic are involved in encouraging the public to follow the guidelines being issued by the Government to contain the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

