Gambia: NCP Reunites, IEC Lifts Suspension Against It

12 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission has on 9th July 2020 lifted the suspension it placed on the National Convention Party after the party broke into two and held separate congresses.

See below the press release issued by the National Electoral body:

The Independent Electoral Commission hereby wishes to notify the general public the suspension of Nation Convention Party (NCP) has been lifted with effect from 9the July 2020.

Bothe opposing camps have signed a joint declaration expressing their willingness to unite. This was preceded by rigorous negotiations all of which were witnessed by the IEC

The sincerity with which the negotiations and the ultimate agreement were carried out gave room for the IEC to lift the suspension of the NCP

