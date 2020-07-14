Liberia: Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood Remains Arrive in Liberia

Monrovia — The body of fallen District 9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood has been brought in the country through the Roberts International Airport on a chattered Ghanaian Military plane.

The late Representative Munah Pelham-Yungblood mortal remains was received by President George Weah, her family, the Speaker, members of the Legislature and members of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

At 2:00 pm the Ghanaian military aircraft touched the runway of the Roberts International Airport two hours late of the announced 12:00 midday schedule.

She died on Wednesday, June 8 in Accra, Ghana.

She battled an undisclosed ailment for a protracted period. She sought treatment in India and America prior to her demise.

Madam Youngblood was elected to the national legislature in the 2011 general elections.

Rep. Youngblood was born September 22, 1983 in Monrovia. She was a small business owner and retired African super-model, actress, beauty queen, and public speaker. She was elected as the youngest member to the Republic of Liberia 53rd Legislature House of Representatives at the age 27, defeating 20 candidates in the 2011 elections and defeating 13 candidates as the incumbent in 2017 elections now serving in the 54th National Legislature, a mixed Electoral District 9 of Montserrado County.

Youngblood served as the honorable House of Representatives: Chair on Executive, Chair on World Bank/IMF Parliamentary Network Liberia Chapter, Good Governance, Member on Youth & Sports, Member on Public Accounts & Expenditure, Member on Gender Social Welfare and Children's Protection, Member on Maritime and Concession & Investment, Co-chair on International Affair Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and - the Secretary General of the current ruling party Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus.

Youngblood was a 1999-2000 graduate of St. Michael's Catholic High School. Her passion to lead with service to humanity and the nation became apparent when she obtained the student leader position at the University of Liberia, where she served as the standard bearer during the senior class election in 2009.

Over the years, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications/Sociology from the University of Liberia in 2009. She graduated with Honors and Distinction from the IBB graduate school of International Studies at the University of Liberia, where she obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations with emphasis in International Politics.

In 2013, Noble Laureate Leymah Gbowee in Monrovia honored Youngblood as Ambassador for Humanity for being humble and willing to Serve, Love, Share, and Respect the People of Liberia. She's also a recipient of the 2017 Political Pioneer Awards of the International Sheroes Forum worldwide held in Nigeria.