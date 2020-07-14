Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Fake Donor Who Promised ED 2m Face Masks

14 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

POLICE are on the hunt for owners of a local company, King David Global Foundation after they allegedly lied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa that they were importing two million face masks as a donation to the government.

The company was issued with a waiver or a duty-free certificate for importing the two million face masks to the government but no deliveries were made.

Giving oral evidence to the Budget and Finance Economic Development Parliamentary portfolio committee Monday, Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director Nathan Nkomo confirmed a report had been lodged with the police.

"The company lied to the President and it was given a duty-free certificate to bring in the masks. On the day the donation was presented to his Excellency, the directors of the company told us that the consignment was still at Featherstone on its way to Harare," said Nkomo.

However, the CPU director did not identify who the King David Global Foundation owners were.

"They lied that one of their vehicles had developed a technical fault at Featherstone and you can allow us to declare our donation.

"However, after 10 days no delivery had been made to the government-run pharmacy NatPharm. I have since made a report to the Law and Order enforcement agents for investigations on what happened to this donation. It could be criminal but we are yet to find out from the police," said Nkomo.

Last month, the then Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, Drax Consult local representative Delish Nguwaya and three National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) directors were arrested for corruptly facilitating a US$60 million Covid-19 medical supplies deal with the government.

The deal has since been cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Nkomo, audited Covid-19 donated funds stand at US$3.3 million, R15 million, and $10 million in local currency with all the cash deposited in the disaster management fund at the Finance Ministry.

Medical and non-medical donations were stored at NatPharm.

The CPU director said all donations made were being distributed according to urgency and priority.

"There are some donations which come in the form of services. For example, Innscor is refurbishing Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital," Nkomo told the Felix Mhona chaired committee.

He refuted claims the donations were being abused adding all donations made were audited internally and externally.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.