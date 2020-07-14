Nigeria: FG Inaugurates Governing Councils of 13 Federal Universities

13 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

The federal government has inaugurated the governing council of 13 federal universities.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said this while Inaugurating the council members in Abuja on Monday.

The universities are Federal university Lokoja, Federal University; Lafia Nasarawa; Federal University, Kashere, Gombe; Federal university Wukari Taraba; Federal University Dutsin Ma, Katsina; Federal University Dutse Jigawa; Ndufu Alike Ebonyi; Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Federal University, Otuoke; Federal University, Birin Kebbi; Federal University Gusau; Federal University Zamfara; Federal University Gashua, Yobe; and Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo Benue.

The minister asked the governing boards to block loopholes and generate ideas that will increase the internally generated revenue of the universities.

He also tasked them to comply with the Federal Character Commission in the appointment of officers.

According to him, the major critical areas of challenge is inadequate funding as well judicious use available resources, so let me advise you to come up with new creative ways to improve funding in your institution.

"You will have to block the loopholes where the IGR slides away, I urge you to also comply and respect the rule of the Federal Character Commission in the appointment of your officers," he said.

He said the visitation panels will be visiting the universities in the next weeks, " the new council members to effectively cooperate with the panel so as to lay a good foundation."

NUC speaks

Also speaking , the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission ( NUC), Adamu Rasheed, said the inauguration of the council members marks the beginning of a new phase in the introduction of first 12 specialised universities.

"The NUC is also inspired by the Map of 2018-2020 and it has been committed to revitalising Nigeria university education such as urgent fostering skills development and entrepreneur as well as addressing inadequacies in facilities," Mr Adamu said.

Responding, the representative of the newly appointed chairmen, Funmilayo Monguno, while pledging the best of services from the council members, said the members looked forward to cooperation from the Minister and the NUC specifically in the provision of useful information.

Among the newly appointed council chairmen is Nimi Briggs who chairs the governing council of Ndufo Alike University, Ebonyi State.

The federal government had earlier approved the dissolution of the governing councils of the University of Port Harcourt, and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Delta State.

However, the education minister was silent regarding the dissolution of the maritime university.

