Somalia: Somali Army Chief Survives Mogadishu Bomb Blast

13 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Several people are feared dead in a bomb blast near Somalia's defence ministry in Mogadishu on Monday noon, in an attack claimed by al-Shabab.

Somalia's armed forces boss General Odowaa Yusuf Raage has escaped unhurt from a suicide car bomb exploded near his convoy around Tarabunka area, according to police.

A huge cloud of smoke billowed over the scene and heavy gunfire was heard in the area.

The details of the casualties still remained sketchy as the police did not provide more information about the attack to the newsrooms in Mogadishu so far.

Armed group al-Shabab, which has carried out frequent attacks aimed at overthrowing the country's internationally recognized government, has claimed responsibility for past blasts.

