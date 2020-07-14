Sudan Declares End of Female Circumcision

13 July 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — THE outlawing of female genital mutilation (FGM) has been hailed as a groundbreaking achievement for Sudan.

Sudan has one of the highest rates of the practice - also known as female circumcision in the world.

Around 88 percent of women and girls from 15 to 49 years old have undergone some form of FGM in Sudan, according to the most recent data from the government.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) thus said the criminalisation of FGM by the country was a historic victory for public health, human rights and gender equality.

"Banning female genital mutilation is a landmark achievement for Sudan," Massimo Diana, UNFPA representative in Sudan, said.

She said now that FGM was banned, the organisation must work with communities to ensure that practice followed the government's policy.

Osman Abufatima, Secretary-General of the National Council of Child Welfare, also welcomed the outlawing of FGM, effective last Thursday.

"It is a historical and outstanding day," Abufatima said.

Around 200 million girls and women across the world have undergone some form of FGM.

It is the practice of partially or totally removing the external female genitalia or causing injury to female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Critics of the practice argue girls subjected to FGM are denied their right to health and human rights.

Immediate risks include hemorrhage, shock and infections.

Long term effects include lingering mental health effects to sustained pain.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.