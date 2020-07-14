Cameroon: African Champions League - CAF in Search of Host Country

13 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The institution is still uncertain whereas Cameroon was envisaged to host the final four.

There are doubts in the air over the country to host the final four tournament of the 2020 African Champions League. The CAF Champions League final was scheduled to take place at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on May 29, 2020. However, nothing seems to be moving as planned due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cameroon was awarded the right to host the 2020 CAF Champions League final in May but was later postponed following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. During the videoconference General Assembly of CAF held on June 30, 2020 CAF decided on the hosting of the Final Four semi-finals in one match and final of the Champions League to be played in September on a venue to be determined. Meanwhile, the Final Four of the CAF Confederations Cup were slated for Morocco. Negotiations were going on between CAF and Cameroon for hosting the semi-finals and the final of the Champions League.

According to beIN Sports, Cameroon has declined proposal to host the tournaments. Sources say CAF will like the matches to be played in closed doors while Cameroon wants the competition to be played with fans. The COVID-19 pandemic has modified the calendar of sports activities of many national and international competitions. Egypt's ministry of sports has given its football Association to go-ahead to apply to host the semifinals and finals of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

In the semi-final of the CAF Champions League, Egyptian giants, Al Ahly will face Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek will play against Raja Casablanca. This will be followed by the final game to determine the 2020 champions. In the CAF Confederations Cup RS Berkane will play against follow Moroccans Hassania Agadir and in the semifinal and Pyramids SC of Egypt will take on Horoya of Guinea.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.