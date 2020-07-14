Cameroon: Gruesome Murder of Florence Ayafor - Two Suspects Apprehended

They were presented to the public at the Ministry of Defence on July 10, 2020.

Two suspects involved in the murder of Florence Ayafor, a Wardress at the Bamenda Central Prison in the North West Region who was gruesomely murdered and beheaded on September 29, 2019 have been arrested. They are Niba Innocent Akuma and Ngu Roger and were presented to the public on July 10, 2020 at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Their presentation to the national media, a release from the Ministry of Defence states, aimed at reassuring national and international opinion on the determination of the defence and security forces to repress criminal gangs. The two suspects apprehended according to the Ministry of Defence had already been formally identified in the video which circulated on the social media displaying her killing. "Intelligence provided by local sources led to the arrest of Niba Innocent Akuma. Further investigations carried out by detectives of the Division of Military Security paved the way to tract down his accomplice, Ngu Roger on the night of June 24, 2020, at Ndombo-Bonaberi, in the city of Doulal. At the time of his arrest, Ngu Roger was concluding a clandestine operation in the procurement of arms and ammunitions in Douala," highlights the MINDEF press release.

The arrest of the suspects, MINDEF says, is a fulfilment of the promise made on October 18, 2019 by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, while he was in the residence of the victim's family in Bamenda to extend the condolences and a message of comfort of the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Paul Biya.

Late Florence Ayafor, was a 46-year-old wardress at the Bamenda Central Prison administration and a product of from the 2004 batch of the National School of Penitentiary Administration, ENAP, in Buea of the South West Region. The lady is said to have been returning from the funeral ceremony of a loved one in Pinyin, Santa Subdivision, Mezam Division of the North West Region on September 29, 2020, when she was abducted by unidentified gunmen on the Bali road on board a vehicle to Bamenda. The next day on September 30, 2019, the macabre video of her gruesome killing went viral on social media which showed seven men; four of whom were dragging the lady stark-naked with her legs wide apart and a rope on her neck for several meters after having raped her. Florence Ayafor was later beheaded and her head deposited near her body.

The two appended suspects will be handed to the judicial police for legal procedures while investigations to track down the others involved in the murder continue.