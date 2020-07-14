Cameroon: Salutary Ingenuity!

opinion

Those who thought Arthur Zang had hit the ceiling when he invented a heart-survey device - Cardio-Pad, would have to breathe deeper for the youngster is proving unstoppable in his health-prone creativity. The owner of Himore Medical, a company that produces and supplies Africa's first handheld medical computer tablet which allows healthcare workers in the rural milieu to send results of cardiac tests to specialists via mobile phones, has gone a step further.

Arthur Zang is already into fabricating innovative respiratory gadgets; Oxygen National Network (Oxynnet), that provide pure oxygen to patients in distress. The system comprising connected medical oxygen production stations is said to be conceived to handle respiratory illnesses, one of which is the ongoing devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Oxynnet, as the invention is known, is made up of a three-fold functional system: Production of oxygen from open air and which functions with electricity and or rechargeable energy through solar panels. It also stores and distributes oxygen to patients connected to the network and as well has the ability to be operated from a distance via a mobile telephone.

Materialising his brainwork at a time the Covid-19 plague is wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods is, to say the least, a timely invention. Those who have been following up evolution of the pandemic would agree that one of the challenges medics and caregiving centres are facing is providing oxygen therapy to all who need it. In the absence of the precious oxygen, most medics and health institutions are left with no option than resorting to subjective choice-making as on which patient should be placed the life-saver and when. Scarcity of the oxygen bottles often makes hospitals in main cities to be given priority in their supply.

Taking the case of Cameroon where statistics show that 79 per cent of the population live in rural and semi-urban areas, relying solely on imported and usually expensive oxygen can be life-threatening. News therefore that Oxygen National Network can uninterruptedly provide oxygen simultaneously to about 10 patients anywhere in the country makes the Arthur Zang's invention a priceless alternative to what has been existing in the country thus far. The invention is consequently an opportunity served government and the population on the platter of gold to limit the development of respiratory diseases, decentralise the treatment of Covid-19 patients even to the remotest parts of the country and limit its cost and why not step up job creation and wealth generation through large-scale local production of the innovative gadgets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inventor's flexibility to changing times and circumstances easily makes the 33-year-old Arthur Zang a precious gem for his family, generation, country and world at large. Creativity that leaves none unmoved. Salutary indeed! It pays for the powers that be to hold the inventor tight; not with empty promises but rather with solid encouragements that will hold back the youngster from falling prey to imaginable temptations from developed countries. For, inventors and innovators of Arthur Zang's calibre are rare to find and so attract advanced and or any society that aspires to evolve. Such societies are almost always ready to pay any price to have the resourceful people. Hope someone somewhere is reading and that something will be done to hold this ingenuity here so that the country doesn't yell of brain drain in this case.

Inasmuch as it is imperative to get inventors like the young Arthur Zang to produce what they have invented or innovated in an industrial scale; in other words, transforming mere individuals into entrepreneurs for much-cherished job creation and wealth generation, it goes without saying that government and development partners absolutely need to assist these youths to have patent rights as well as share their know-how with others for sustainability.