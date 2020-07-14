Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives Investor in Cotton Sector

Discussions took place at the Cabinet Meeting hall on July 10, 2020.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on Friday, July 10, 2020 had discussions with the visiting delegation of ADVENS-GEOCOTON Group led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abbas Jaber.

Before the delegation came to the Prime Minister's Office, they had earlier had talks with the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinard Ngoh Ngoh who received them on behalf of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. Though the delegation leader made no declarations to the press after the Star Building discussions, it emerged that focus on discussions between ADVENS-GEOCOTON and Cameroon government officials have been on the development of agriculture specifically cotton and livestock and the officials say the Adamawa Region is their attraction. The group according to its founder is a shareholder in SODECOTON in Cameroon. The Group, according to its founder, shares the same vision with President Paul Biya.

According to Abbas Jaber, Cameroon has a geostrategic position on in the Central African Sub-region. He reportedly said that African countries have a growing population that needs to be fed. Cameroon, is the breadbasket in the Central African sub-region and consequently, should have a capital role to play.

ADVENS-GEOCOTON is said to be a major industrial operator in Africa with a fully-integrated chain. It is an an agribusiness operator whose core businesses are cotton, trading and logistics.