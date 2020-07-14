Liberia: UP Legislative Caucus Warns Henry Costa

13 July 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

UP Caucus Chairman Rep. Hanson Kiazolu: "Those kind of views narrated by Henry Costa over the days are extremist and cannot find any iota of space in our body politics."

Unity Party Legislative Caucus Chairman, Hanson Kiazolu, has sternly warned talkshow host Henry Costa against what the Caucus terms as a "ridiculous outburst" concerning the recent meeting between former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai along with the UP Caucus. The Caucus comprises 25 lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Caucus Chairman Kiazolu maintained that the "ridiculous outburst" is a mudslinging -- a deliberate spreading of negative information which has the propensity to derail the image of the party and thus violating the norms.

The UP caucus chairman, in a strongly worded statement, said while it is true that the Party welcomes the views of people, it seriously and vehemently rejects the interference of non-partisan opinion, especially in its processes of restructuring and unification.

Chairman Kiazolu said the likes of Henry Costa can never dictate what kind of plan should be good for the UP from his recent barrage of unfair comments.

"Those kinds of views narrated by Henry Costa over the past days are extremist and cannot find any iota of space in our body politics," the statement said.

He added: "Henry Costa should desist from his blame game about the 2017 elections because he also should share responsibility, given that he used his media outlet to criticize the UP-led government and promote the opposition bloc which is today the ruling establishment."

The Chairman said the Caucus will continue to foster and support strong partisanship through its reconciliation drive and denounce media extremism that has the propensity to thwart the initiative.

Meanwhile, since the resignation of Bomi County District #1 Representative, Edwin M. Snowe, Jr, talkshow host Costa has expressed his disappointments in the immediate former ruling party against unifying and has been hitting at the UP.

The recently held meeting, wherein former President Sirleaf said she would not be involved in active partisan politics, has worsened the denigration of UP.

Costa on last Friday wrote: "Good morning. Liberia might never see a real change. Some pretend to want a decent leadership that will bring about a real change. But they're simply lying. They are only angry with Weah because he is not their man."

He added: "Hear this, if I were ever faced with the unenviable circumstance of choosing between the witch Ellen and dummy Weah, I would pick Weah over Ellen any day. Weah is a thief, a dummy, a dictator, and more, but Ellen is far worse! She is an unrepentant mass murderer with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocents on her hands, a heartless woman who said herself that she cannot forgive, she looted the country, and introduced the high-level bribery of the Legislature that we all complain about today."

Talkshow host Costa ranted: "Though billions were donated to her (Ellen), she left our schools, hospitals, and economy in tatters. Know this: Ellen and I will never be on the same side. And guess what, I don't believe in doing absolutely anything just to get power. To hell with power. My conscience first. It's a shame that the very woman who destroyed the country, stole Joe Boakai's victory in favor of a dimwitted nitwit is still seen as a role model and political ally by some who claim to want to see a better Liberia. Such a terrible shame! Shame on all Ellenites!"

Meanwhile, over the last two years Costa and members of the four Collaborating Political Parties have sojourned a cordial relationship, lambasting the ruling CDC with a barrage of criticisms and staging protests that have made the government unpopular.

Read the original article on Observer.

