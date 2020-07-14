Sudan: No Solution to the Renaissance Dam Issue Except Via Dialogue - Faisal

13 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government Official Spokesman, Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih has affirmed that Sudan is a genuine partner in the Renaissance Dam Negotiations based on the higher interest of the country.

The minister said in SUNA Forum, Monday, Sudan participates in the negotiations with honorable delegation including all the legal, technical and political concerned circles,

"Sudan's delegation presented a number of initiatives to make breakthrough between the three countries and no solution to the Renaissance Dam issue, except through the dialogue" He stressed

