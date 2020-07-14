Sudan: Minister Affirms Sudan Fixed Stance On Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor, Abbas Abbas, has affirmed Sudan's unshakeable position towards Renaissance Dam.

Prof. Abbas responding to 'questions at the press conference held this evening at the Sudan News Agency, he said that the Sudanese position was fixed and perhaps there was an inclination from Ethiopia towards the Sudanese position. On the proposal of the mechanism for resolution of Conflicts, the Minister said there is significant progress and rapprochement on it and there is binding negotiation

He also denied the existence of Specific messages from Sudan.