Uganda: Govt Launches Shs8b Project to Skill Oil, Gas Sector Students

Government is set to make Kichwamba Technical College in Kabarole District a centre of excellence in skilling students in the oil and gas sector.

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education, confirmed the plan on Friday while launching a Shs8 billion project under Albertain Regional Sustainable Development Projects.

The works that will be undertaken by SARICK Construction Company for nine months include three workshops for the oil and gas training courses.

"Uganda wants to produce the best oil and gas engineers in Africa that would meet international standards in the oil and gas sector. Kichwamba will be the centre of excellence so that they can compete with the rest in the world," Mr Muyingo said.

The principal of Kichwamba College, Mr Silver Tibeijukya, said: "The facility will offer training in welding and metal fabrication, electrical installation and plumbing for oil and gas sector, a move aimed at benefiting Uganda and East Africa."

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Education secured Shs20b to upgrade facilities at Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) and Uganda Technical College Kichwamba (UTCK) to provide first rate training in oil and gas sectors.

In the same week, the government launched the construction of three new buildings worth Shs12.9 billion at Kigumba Petroleum Institute in Kiryandongo District for petroleum courses.

Mr Bernard Ongwadia, the principal of Uganda Petroleum Institute, said the construction of the workshops comes at a time when the institute is facing limited space during class and practical work.

"We had been forced to break the international standard of 20 students per practical workshop," he said.

The Education ministry has warned construction companies that won the tender against shoddy work.

According to MCR Safety Sales and Service, a diploma in petroleum engineering gives a graduate a stepping stone into the rapidly changing energy exploration.

It prepares graduates to work in the oil and gas sector with the adequate knowledge, skills and understanding of issues necessary in oil and gas marketing.

About the institute

Uganda Technical College Kichwamba, is a government tertiary institution of higher learning offering both certificate and diploma courses. It is situated about 16 kms on Fort Portal - Bundibugyo road at the foot of Mt Rwenzori.