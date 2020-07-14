Uganda: Avoid Self-Treating With COVID-19 'Drugs'

13 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Esther Oluka

There is no vaccine for coronavirus, yet. The world is still anxiously waiting for one. For now, drugs such as dexamethasone and hydroxychloroquine are being tried as treatment options for the virus.

Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid hormone is used to treat conditions such as breathing problems, allergic reactions, immune system disorders and specific cancers, among other illnesses.

Although mainly used in malaria treatment, hydroxychloroquine can also be used in treating rheumatoid disorders including arthritis. Meanwhile, remdesivir is antiviral medication while lopinavir/ritonavir is a dose combination treatment for HIV/Aids.

Trial drug not cure

Dr Alex Kakoraki, a healthcare practitioner at Murchison Bay Hospital, Luzira, says like many other Ugandans, he has heard of different trial drugs being tested in order to find a cure for the coronavirus.

"What people should, however, remember is that a trial drug is not a cure, but rather, an experiment being done to find out the appropriate remedy for the virus," Dr Kakoraki says.

Some of the reports making rounds say that some people who get signs and symptoms related to coronavirus including body aches, high temperature, headache and difficulty breathing, among others self-prescribe some of the mentioned trial drugs.

"I strongly discourage people from the habit of self-prescribing medications," Dr Kakoraki says.

When one notices any coronavirus related sign or symptom, the medical practioner advises they first seek medical advise.

"It is dangerous to self-medicate," Dr Kakoraki says, adding, "Medicine taken without the intervention of a health worker may worsen a pre-existing health condition, cause long term negative health effects or even result into death."

Observation from a pharmacist

As a way of reducing self-medication tendencies, some pharmacists like Peter Musoke insist on selling certain medicines only if a person presents a prescription from a doctor.

"Recently, a young woman who seemed troubled and in her 20s came asking for dexamethasone. I asked her a few questions but she failed to answer them well. I then became suspicious," Musoke says.

Musoke ended up advising her to first consult a doctor who would write for her a proper prescription. Musoke says he does not sell certain drugs anyhow because of the potential risks they are likely to impose. For some of these drugs, he asks for prescription before dispersing them.

Follow guidelines

Rather than worrying about whether one will get coronavirus or not, Dr Vincent Karuhanga, a healthcare practitioner at Friends Polyclinic, advises individuals to continue adhering to the recommended health guidelines intended to limit the infection and spread of the disease.

"Continue washing your hands, social distancing and wearing facemasks. When you do that, there are limited chances of you getting sick," Dr Karuhanga concludes.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.