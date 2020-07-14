Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Firmness of Sudan-Jordan Relations

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan has affirmed the historical relations between Sudan and Jordan in all domains.

This came when Al-Burhan met, Tuesday, at his office, in the Presidential Palace, the Jordanian Ambassador to Sudan, on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

The Jordanian diplomat in press statements to SUNA described the Sudanese-Jordanian relations as distinguished and witnessed development in economic, political and social fields.

Al-Burhan granted the Ambassador Al-Nelein Order , First Class, for his role in strengthening relations between the two countries.