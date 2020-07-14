Sudan: National Mechanism Discusses Civilians Protection Matrix

13 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, THE Supervisor of the National Mechanism for protection of Civilians, Ambassador, Omar Manis presided over, Monday, at the Council of Ministers the meeting of the mechanism which deliberated on the Matrix for the National plan for protection of Civilians.

The matrix included a number of axes, top of which, addressing the issues of the displaced and the refugees, mechanisms for resolution of conflicts, disarmament, disintegration and demobilization, violence against woman and child and issues of nomads.

The meeting assured the necessity for speeding up the work of the mechanism team work, establishment of state's mechanism to be responsible for implementation of the matrix at the level of each state and the intensification of information message.

The Prime Minister has earlier decreed the formation of the Mechanism under supervision of Cabinet Affairs Minister and the Chairmanship of the Interior Minister.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.