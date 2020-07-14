Kenya: Kiprono Kitonny Appointed NSE Chairperson

14 July 2020
CIO East Africa (Nairobi)
By Molly Wasonga

Kittony takes over Samwel Kimani as the Chairperson of Nairobi Securities Exchange Board

The Board of Directors of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Plc. has appointed Kiprono Kittony, EBS as the new Chair of the Board effective from July 13, 2020, taking over from Samuel Kimani who stepped down as Chair for the Board after holding the position for four years.

Kittony holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Global Executive MBA from the United States International University (USIU).

"I am very honored and privileged to be appointed as the next Chairman of the leading Securities Exchange in East and Central Africa. I salute the outgoing Chairman and will build on his excellent stewardship," Kittony said on his appointment.

He has been serving on the NSE Board since May 2018, after being appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Prior to his appointment at the NSE Board, Kitonny served at different institutions like the Credit Reference Bureau Kenya Limited, where he was a chairman, AAR Insurance Limited, Mtech Limited, and Radio Africa Group, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Kimani said, "After a thorough process, the Board of Directors has today appointed Kittony as the next Chairman of the NSE. His leadership skills, experience, and wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in driving NSE's 2020-2024 Strategic Plan aimed at deepening the Kenyan Capital Markets and growing the NSE to be the investment partner of choice in Africa.

In addition, the board announced that Bob Karina will continue as the Vice Chairman of the NSE board of directors for the next year.

