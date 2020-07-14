Somalia: Army Chief Escapes Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Somalia's military commander-in-chief narrowly escaped a car bombing on Monday that killed at least one person and ten others wounded in Mogadishu's Hodan district.

The commander general Odawa Yussuf Rageh was coming from the ministry of defense after a car packed with explosives tried to breach the convoy.

soldiers opened fire at the vehicle after the driver ignored several warnings by the security escort the car was shot and the car exploded as a result of killing a woman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but AlQaeda linked group Alshabab have carried out similar attacks.

In the year 2009, Odowaa was sent to Sudan for Officer training and came back in 2010 to be commissioned as a Lieutenant. Upon commission, he becomes part of the Officers in charge of villa Somalia Protection.

General Odawa Rageh was appointed in 2019 the military commander by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.