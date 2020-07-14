Somalia: Army Chief Escapes Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

13 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's military commander-in-chief narrowly escaped a car bombing on Monday that killed at least one person and ten others wounded in Mogadishu's Hodan district.

The commander general Odawa Yussuf Rageh was coming from the ministry of defense after a car packed with explosives tried to breach the convoy.

soldiers opened fire at the vehicle after the driver ignored several warnings by the security escort the car was shot and the car exploded as a result of killing a woman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but AlQaeda linked group Alshabab have carried out similar attacks.

In the year 2009, Odowaa was sent to Sudan for Officer training and came back in 2010 to be commissioned as a Lieutenant. Upon commission, he becomes part of the Officers in charge of villa Somalia Protection.

General Odawa Rageh was appointed in 2019 the military commander by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.