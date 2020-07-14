Rwanda: Transunion Rwanda Poaches Emile Kinuma From Mobicash

TransUnion Rwanda appoints the former CEO at Mobicash to be its New CEO

Emile Kinuma has been named the Chief Executive Officer at a global information and insights company, TransUnion Rwanda, to leverage the company's capabilities and provide increased support for SMEs in one of its key growth markets.

TransUnion's Senior Director for Africa, Chad Reimers, said the Rwanda market was 'a critical part' of TransUnion Africa's portfolio growth strategy, and that he was confident that the business would continue to grow and reach its potential under Kinuma's leadership.

"Emile brings an extensive understanding of the Rwandan marketplace, and a strong ability to help leverage TransUnion's global data, analytics, and technology capabilities to help businesses and consumers transact with confidence," he said.

Kinuma, who took up his new role in July 2020, has deep knowledge for the Rwandan financial sector, having aggressively grown Mobicash's presence, as well as partnering with government on several initiatives. He previously gained experience in the telecoms, finance, media and entertainment, and airline industries, both in Rwanda and internationally.

"I'm excited to be part of TransUnion, and I look forward to deepening our relationships with clients, consumers, and wider stakeholders. I want to engage the financial and digital lending communities to deliver great experiences and help create more economic opportunities," said Kinuma.

He was formerly the CEO of digital payments fintech Mobicash and brings strong experience in digital payments, SMEs, the public sector and technology. He will be responsible for growing TransUnion Rwanda's range of information solutions, which help businesses make more informed decisions and consumers manage their personal information and access financial products and services.