Gambia: National Assembly Considering Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2020

The Gambia's Legislature is currently considering the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2020 after a series of heated debates.

Like previous proceedings on the said bill, today's session also teed off with a heated debate when the Deputy Speaker, Momodu LK Sanneh, told the Assembly that the item to be dealt with on the Order Paper is to consider the Bill by the Committee of the whole house.

Member for Upper Fuladu, Sanna Jawara, raised a point of order that the bill does not fulfill all the necessary procedures, such as its publication on three different media outlets and moved that the consideration of the bill be adjourned till all the necessary avenues are exhausted.

Deputy Speaker Sanneh clarified to him that the bill was published on three media outlets namely Foroyaa Newspaper, Standard Newspaper and The Point Newspaper.

Currently, the Legislature is considering the bill after which the mover shall come and read the bill for the third reading on the objects and reasons of the bill.

