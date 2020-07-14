Gambia: Ali Sowe Scores Again to Close in On League's Golden Boot

Ali Sowe is on a goal feast scoring consecutively the last three games in the Bulgarian Premier League.

He was on the score sheet as CSK ran riot on Beroe yesterday night - the side employing his golden boot rival as they walloped them five unanswered goals.

The 26-year-old's tally has risen to thirteen, putting him five goals behind top scorer Kamburuv.

Sowe's slice of the goal cake came nine minutes from time as CSK Sofia go nine points shy of catching up leaders Ludogorets who yesterday bit the dust to Slavia Sofia 3-1.

Ali is the league's second highest scorer this minute and if he gets to upstage Kamburuv in the individual battle, he will be securing a second top scorer gong after he clinched the one in Albania two years ago.