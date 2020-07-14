Gambia: Anderlecht At Risk of Failing to Recoup 468 Million Dalsis Spent in Purchasing Gambia's Sanneh

Bubacarr Sanneh could see current employers Anderlecht lose if he leaves for less than the eight million euros forked out in his acquisition.

The Bundung-born was a marquee signing from Denmark to Anderlecht August 2018 but soon found himself on the peripheries after failing to adapt to the Belgian game.

Overhauls in the club's managerial helm have only but compounded his situation leading to loans at Gozepe in Turkey and KV Oostende before his recent recall.

Complicating and already grave situation is, he is also out of the season plans of current Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany.

Another loan move looks quite on the cards amid talks of interest from Denmark, Sweden or Norway.

However, in the event of any future sale, if the current plummeting value of the Gambian is any to go by, Anderlecht will not recoup half of the eight million euros they spent on Bubacarr.