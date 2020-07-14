Zimbabwe: Breaking - Keith Guzah Dies

14 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

FORMER Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Cde Keith Guzah has died.

A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Cde Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.

Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Cde Guzah's death.

"I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of," said Dr Chiyangwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator's death.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.