South Africa: Mean Monday - Another Vicious Winter Storm Surges Through City of Cape Town

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brenton Geach

After being hit by two cold fronts last week, a fresh front tore through the Western Cape from late on Sunday night. Gale-force winds and heavy rains uprooted trees, caused flooding and power outages in some areas, with disaster management on high alert and mopping up operations underway to mitigate risks. On the positive side, the Western Cape government reported that dam levels for the province increased from last week by 8% to 53% in total. Cape Town dams are at 73% full. Here are scenes from three Cape Town city areas.

Zwelitsha, Du Noon

Heavy rains in the past few days caused the Diep River to burst its banks, with flooding at the Zwelitsha informal settlement - which is situated on a flood plain - in Du Noon. (Photo: Brenton Geach) (Photo: Brenton Geach) Zwelitsha in flood, Du Noon, July 13, 2020. Emergency shelters were activated at churches for residents of Zwelitsha. (Photo: Brenton Geach) Zwelitsha homes surrounded by water, Du Noon, 13 July, 2020. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Lavender Hill

Heavy rains and gale-force winds tear through Lavender Hill in Cape Town, on Monday 13 July 2020. (Photo:Brenton Geach) In Lavender Hill, a child braves the downpour to collect...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.