South Africa: Mean Monday - Another Vicious Winter Storm Surges Through City of Cape Town

After being hit by two cold fronts last week, a fresh front tore through the Western Cape from late on Sunday night. Gale-force winds and heavy rains uprooted trees, caused flooding and power outages in some areas, with disaster management on high alert and mopping up operations underway to mitigate risks. On the positive side, the Western Cape government reported that dam levels for the province increased from last week by 8% to 53% in total. Cape Town dams are at 73% full. Here are scenes from three Cape Town city areas.

Zwelitsha, Du Noon

Heavy rains in the past few days caused the Diep River to burst its banks, with flooding at the Zwelitsha informal settlement - which is situated on a flood plain - in Du Noon. (Photo: Brenton Geach) (Photo: Brenton Geach) Zwelitsha in flood, Du Noon, July 13, 2020. Emergency shelters were activated at churches for residents of Zwelitsha. (Photo: Brenton Geach) Zwelitsha homes surrounded by water, Du Noon, 13 July, 2020. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Lavender Hill

Heavy rains and gale-force winds tear through Lavender Hill in Cape Town, on Monday 13 July 2020. (Photo:Brenton Geach) In Lavender Hill, a child braves the downpour to collect...