South Africa Needs Leaders Who Are Willing to Step Out of Their Comfort Zones

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kurt April and Thabo Makgoba

As the country plunges deeper into an economic and humanitarian crisis fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will need steward leaders who are accountable and focused on assisting their communities - and each of us can rise to the challenge.

In a time when people are queuing for kilometres in the winter cold for food parcels, when vulnerable people are dragged naked out of their homes and humiliated on national media - and when people are dying in the corridors of Eastern Cape hospitals, fighting other patients for the oxygen to keep them alive - leaders must change, as we ourselves, have been changed by this pandemic.

Real meaningful post-Covid-19 leadership demands more than people expressing sympathy, but remaining distant, from the misery of the poor and marginalised. Covid-19 has exacerbated existing challenges facing South African and global leaders, deepening the impact of poverty, unemployment, corruption, social injustice and inequality.

What we need now is leadership that moves beyond comfort zones - the safe spaces and disengaged charity - and for leaders to be willing to encounter the pain, touching it, being dirtied by it, and being spurred into doing something meaningful to remove some or all of the suffering...

