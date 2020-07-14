Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Families

13 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Owners of small businesses in the port city of Massawa and residents of 01, 02 and 03 administrative areas extended food items to disadvantaged citizens.

According to report, over 62 thousand Nakfa collected from 110 small businesses as well as 52 quintals of crops was disbursed to 346 disadvantaged families.

Similarly, over 26 thousand Nakfa collected from affluent citizens in Ghinda town and 10 quintals of crops was distributed to disadvantaged families.

In related news a number of house owners in Ghinda sub-zone have decided that the families renting their houses to live free of charge ranging from one to three months.

