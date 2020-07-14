Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National and Martyrs Trust Funds

13 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals in the Scandinavian countries contributed over 260 thousand Kroner to augment the National Fund to contain the spread of corona virus and Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, 'Eri Tsinat' Pal Talk Forum contributed 81 thousand Kroner in the name of the late Awelker Seid, former editor and coordinator of the forum, the National Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Scandinavian countries 50 thousand and 100 Kroner in the name of the late Berhane Tilahun, former cahier of the committee, residents of Ockelbo 6 thousand Kroner, national committee in Denmark 7 thousand Kroner and one national contributed 6 thousand Kroner.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in Sweden contributed 41 thousand Kroner, nationals in Oslo and its environs 30 thousand Kroner, nationals in Trondheim, Norway, 30 thousand Kroner, nationals in Ulsteinvik, Norway, 7 thousand and 257 Kroner.

A number of nationals in the Scandinavian countries also decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from three months until the end of 2020.

In related news, 14 owners of small businesses in Edaga area, Massawa, contributed 8 thousand and 600 Nakfa, 22 thousand and 500 Nakfa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.