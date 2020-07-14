South Africa: Hardening Lockdown Measures - What the Courts Would Say

opinion

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new lockdown measures in an attempt to curb the surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations and to prevent the collapse of the health system. The regulations promulgated to give effect to these changes also reimpose the ban on staying at hotels and bed and breakfast establishments for leisure purposes. The constitutional validity of some of these measures may well again be challenged in court, but what are the chances of success?

For the past two weeks, South Africa has consistently registered the fourth-largest number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world (after the US, India and Brazil). The number of actual cases is bound to be much higher than the number of confirmed cases. The government's efforts to suppress the spread of coronavirus therefore seemed to have failed, which means hospitals are increasingly being overwhelmed while oxygen shortages are mounting. It is in this context that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the immediate imposition of a supersized level 3 lockdown. In what follows I look at some of the measures imposed on Sunday night, and discuss whether these measures are constitutionally compliant and thus valid.

Ban on the sale and transportation of liquor

The...