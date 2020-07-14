South Africa: PSL Games to Resume in Gauteng 'Bio-Bubble'

analysis

The return of football action in SA is imminent, with the Premier Soccer League ironing out final details for a safe return to play.

At a press conference on Monday 13 July, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed that Gauteng will host the remaining PSL games, which includes Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship games, as well as the semi-finals and final of the Nedbank Cup.

Khoza said three provinces were considered to host the bio-safe controlled environment, and they had pitched these to the government through the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Initially, they had presented Gauteng and North West as the two provinces which would potentially host the games. Then KwaZulu-Natal entered the fray as well, with an excellent pitch.

"When we submitted our applications to the government the board of governors' resolution was that we're going to play all the games in Gauteng and North West. But we did receive a very good pitch from KwaZulu-Natal, which was considered by the task team. Unfortunately, because the application had already been submitted, the venues were to be Gauteng and North West. As we speak now, the PSL has resorted to stick to Gauteng only because of...