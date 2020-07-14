Sudan: Nuba and Al-Bani A'amer Tribes Sing Ghalad Agreement

Halfa Al- Gedida — The Nuba and Al-Buni A'amer tribes, in Halfa Al- Gedida locality, in Kassala state, today, signed the Ghalad Agreement, in the presence of Professor Seddig Tawer, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Nas Eddin Mufreh, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, representative of the Council of Ministers, representative of Kassala acting governor, the representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change, and the leaders of the traditional administration in the state.

The signing of the agreement came after a series of incidents in the locality, which led to the death of a citizen, the burning and looting of property, and it was contained by the State Security Committee, and the wise men of the traditional administration of both sides.

The general principal of Al-Bani A'amer tribe, Ibrahim Mohammed, has signed for his party, while Kabli Suleiman Kajo has signed for the Nuba.