Sudan: Nuba and Al-Bani A'amer Tribes Sing Ghalad Agreement

13 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Halfa Al- Gedida — The Nuba and Al-Buni A'amer tribes, in Halfa Al- Gedida locality, in Kassala state, today, signed the Ghalad Agreement, in the presence of Professor Seddig Tawer, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Nas Eddin Mufreh, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, representative of the Council of Ministers, representative of Kassala acting governor, the representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change, and the leaders of the traditional administration in the state.

The signing of the agreement came after a series of incidents in the locality, which led to the death of a citizen, the burning and looting of property, and it was contained by the State Security Committee, and the wise men of the traditional administration of both sides.

The general principal of Al-Bani A'amer tribe, Ibrahim Mohammed, has signed for his party, while Kabli Suleiman Kajo has signed for the Nuba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.