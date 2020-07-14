Sudan Participates in 6th Virtual Arab Regional Consultation Mechanism

13 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan has participated in the 6th virtual Arab regional consultation mechanism on the effects of the Corona pandemic on migrants and refugees, which was organized today in Cairo by the Department of Refugees, Expatriates and Immigration of the Arab League Organization.

The Secretary-General of the Organ for Sudanese Abroad Affairs, Makeen Hamid Tayrab, noted during his address to the meeting, that the meeting took place in exceptional circumstances in the world history, in which the corona pandemic , which the world had never been seen, had major negative effects on migrants, refugees and displaced people, who most of them lost their jobs, the decrease of their wages, the additional restrictions on the movement of migrants at airports and ports, and the loss of some basic and human rights for migrants, refugees and displaced persons, something that directly led to the suspension of settlement operations, in addition to the weak contribution of the migrants in supporting development operations in both the distant countries or the source, and more other negative effects.

Tayrab underlined the Sudan's experience and great legacy of hosting refugees on its lands, noting that Sudan has made and is still making great efforts in hosting refugees and interacting with their issues, revealing that numbers of refugees in Sudan is more than five million refugees, which exceeds the country's economic potential, pledging to the international community to expedite provision of the necessary assistance to help Sudan carry its responsibilities towards the displaced and refugees.

In his address to the Arab regional consultation mechanism on the Corona pandemic, the Secretary-General Tayrab pointed to the Arab region in which the effects of the Corona pandemic may appear in more than other region due to the great immigration movement and its scope, in addition to its being the most regions that witness movement of refugees and displacement, a matter that increased the number of stranded people, more than 20,000 citizens have lost their jobs, and the suffering of the displaced people in the camps has increased.

Makeen asserted that the Sudan's government has been working in cooperation with friends and the international community to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on the displaced and refugees, and to return the stranded and those willing to return to the country, stressing on the need for the region joint cooperation to overcome pandemic.

This meeting was held with the participation of the member states of the ALO, the international community organizations and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.