Sudan: 67 New Cases of Corona Virus and 7 Deaths Registered

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 67 new cases of infection with corona virus, the death of 7 case, and the recovery 62 cases.

the Ministry's epidemiological report issued today and the results of the tests on Thursday, July 9, the total cumulative number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic reached (10316), with (657) death cases, while the total cases of recovery have reached (5403).

The epidemiological report indicated that 14 states out of the country's 18 states did not record new cases of infection.

The new cases were registered in Khartoum state (10), Gezira state (24), Kassala (22), and the Red Sea state (11) cases.

The number of deaths reached (7) one case in Khartoum, Al -Gezira state one death, Kassala (3), and the Red Sea state (2) deaths.

The cases of recovery were registered in Khartoum (44), Al-Gezira (15), White Nile state (1), River Nile (1), and (1) in the Red Sea state.

The Ministry noted that four laboratories carried out the examinations, where the total of the examined samples reached (343), the total of the first tested samples (343), and the number of positive samples for the first time (67) with a positive rate of 19.5%.

The Federal Ministry of Health asserted its work according to the updated protocol for cases of recovery and exit from isolation, with the federal team work with state epidemiological departments to periodically review and verify the cumulative daily data.

The Ministry pointed out to (two cases) came to Khartoum from the state of Kassala, and that the cumulative modifications of the states of South Kordufan were modified from 15 to 14 cases.

The Ministry stressed on the need to adhere to the health emergency law with staying at home, the application of preventive instructions of (social distancing - hand washing - sneezing and coughing etiquette, and the immediate reporting and follow up of the daily epidemiological reports on the ministry's Facebook page and the Sudan's corona pandemic platform.