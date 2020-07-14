Sudan: Aviation Companies Resumes Flights Tuesday

Khartoum — Airlines Companies including Badr, Tarco, Egyptian Air, Turkish and Fly Dubai, are due resume flight to and from Khartoum Airport on Tuesday, in implementation of the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority announced last week after the approval of the Supreme Health Committee on the Corona Pandemic permiting partial opening of the airport with three countries, which are Egypt, Turkey and the Uinted Arab Emirates.

The Director of Khartoum International Airport Company Al-Sayid Essam-Eddin affirmed, in a statement to SUNA, the airport's readiness to receive flights coming from those countries, while adhering to the required health measues and procedures.