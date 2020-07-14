Sudan: Airlines to Start Flights Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Sudanese airlines, Badr, Tarco, the Egypt Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Flydubai; will start tomorrow Its flights from Khartoum airport, in implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority decision announced last week for the partially open of the airport, with the three countries, of Egypt, Turkey and the UAE.

The director of the Khartoum International Airport Company, Issam Eddin Ahmed, affirmed, in a statement to (SUNA), readiness of airport to receive flights coming from those countries, after the approval of the Supreme Health Committee of the corona pandemic for the partial open of the airport with adherence to the required health procedures.